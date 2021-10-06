Pippa features Ishaan Khatter, Mrunal Thakur and Priyanshu Painyuli in the lead. The actress would be seen essaying Ishaan and Priyanshu’s sister in the film that is helmed by Raja Krishna Menon. The 29-year-old actress has completed shooting her portions of the film and shared a post on the same. In the post talking about her character she stated, ‘Playing Radha has been a true delight!’ She even said, ‘I can’t wait for all of you to witness this beautifully crafted piece of art by us!’ Pippa revolves around the 1971 war and Ishaan would be seen essaying the role of Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta. The film is bankrolled by RSVP and Roy Kapur Films.

Pippa Actress Mrunal Thakur

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mrunal Thakur (@mrunalthakur)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)