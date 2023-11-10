Ishaan Khatter and Mrunal Thakur's Pippa released on Prime Video today (Nov 10). The film sees Khatter as Captain Balram Singh Mehta and happens to be a war film. Now, as per early reviews, the Raja Krishna Menon directorial has been given thumbs up by netizens. Fans are loving the movie based on book The Burning Chaffees by Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta. Some have even praised AR Rahman's music. Check out Pippa review by fans below. Pippa Movie Review: Ishaan Khatter and Mrunal Thakur's Film On the 1971 Indo-Pak War Is Sincere Yet Distant (LatestLY EXCLUSIVE).

'Gripping'

Movie: Pippa Rating: ⭐⭐⭐½ Review: GRIPPING Ishaan Khatter, Priyanshu, & Mrunal Thakur shine in this war film ✨#PippaReview #Pippa @RSVPMovies Mrunal Thakur is a delight to watch; her character has various layers that she skillfully embodies @mrunal0801 #MrunalThakur 👏… pic.twitter.com/uonHXMJawc — Praneet Samaiya (@praneetsamaiya) November 10, 2023

'Ambitious Tale'

'More Than Decent'

this guy is more than decent when it comes to acting and dances just like his brother, i won't call him underrated for now cause he's getting what he deserves atm 💁‍♀️😌#IshaanKhatter #Pippa https://t.co/Qu0RADDTmT — 🌈 (@that_south_girl) November 10, 2023

'Wow'

Watched #Pippa it should have been released in theaters.#IshaanKhatter's energy in this movie...is💥💥 WOW.. every scene GOOSEBUMPS...@mrunal0801 ma'am "Ek he to dil hai kitnee baar jeetogi.." u r SUPERSTAR🌟🌟 MUST WATCH... Thank you @PrimeVideoIN for this.. — Arun Singh (@MrArunSiingh) November 10, 2023

'Classic'

This melody giving a classic evergreen era 60s-70s vibes... listening to this on loop since yesterday...#IshaanKhatter #Pippa pic.twitter.com/xeOZyqi5yn — Greek God (@trends_HRITHIK) November 10, 2023

