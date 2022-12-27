It is Salman Khan's 57th birthday and his fans gathered in large numbers outside his residence Galaxy Apartment just to get a glimpse of the Bollywood star. Well, as Mumbai is under curfew, the cops did Lathi-Charge to the mob of fans gathered in Bandra and the video went viral on the internet. Salman Khan Waves to Fans Outside His Mumbai Residence As They Gather for His Birthday; Thanks Them for Their Love and Wishes (View Pic).

Check Out the Video Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Voompla (@voompla)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)