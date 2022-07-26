Huma Qureshi and Mrunal Thakur would be seen together in Navjot Gulati directorial Pooja Meri Jaan. The team has wrapped up the shoot of the film and shared a teaser video citing Huma and Mrunal would be essaying the characters of Sana and Pooja, respectively.

Pooja Meri Jaan

