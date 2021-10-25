Bajrang Dal activists allegedly ransacked the set of Prakash Jha's next Ashram 3 and threw ink at him. Condemning the act and extending his support to Jha, filmmaker Hansal Mehta took to Twitter to post a powerful message. He talked about how such a heinous incident has taken place before as well, and things have remained the same only because no one has raised a voice against it.

ठीक २१ साल पहले का दृश्य याद आता हैं जब मुंबई में शिव सेना के कुछ लोगों ने एक नए निर्देशक के चेहरे पर काली स्याही पोथी थी। तब हम ख़ामोश थे और उस खामोशी का नतीजा ऐसी तसवीरें हैं… दोष जितना उन गुंडों का हैं उतना ही हमारा हैं… https://t.co/5vNzXPoLgu — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) October 25, 2021

