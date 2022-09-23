Bipasha Basu and Karan Sigh Grover, who are expecting their first child together were seen flaunting ah-mazing chemistry at the actress' baby shower on September 23. FYI, Basu for the occasion was seen in a flowy pink gown, while her man looked dapper in suit. Not to miss, the glow on mom-to-be's face. Pretty is the word! Preggers Bipasha Basu Relishes Yummy Jalebis As She Craves for Sugar (View Pic).

