Actress Preity Zinta made a spiritual visit to Mumbai's popular Siddhivinayak Temple to seeking blessings from Lord Ganesha. Sharing her experience on Instagram, she expressed her gratitude to the temple administration for the amazing darshan and mentioned that her trip to Mumbai is incomplete without visiting Ganpati Bappa at the temple. Preity's traditional attire and moments of devotion were captured in a video she shared with her fans, showcasing her heartfelt connection with the place. Preity Zinta Drops Picture of Her Kids Jai and Gia After Their Mundan Ceremony in LA (View Post)

Preity Zinta's Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Preity G Zinta (@realpz)

