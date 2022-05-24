Prithviraj is the upcoming historical action drama starring Akshay Kumar as Prithviraj Chauhan. Ahead of the film’s theatrical release on June 3, the makers have dropped a trailer and Akshay looks fierce as ‘Hindustan Ka Sher’. Sanjay Dutt, Manushi Chhillar and Sonu Sood too shine in this trailer video. Prithviraj: Akshay Kumar Talks About the Scale of Action in His Upcoming Movie, Says ‘I Was Like a Kid in a Candy Store’.

Watch The Trailer Of Prithviraj | Hindustan Ka Sher Below:

