Today is Prithviraj Sukumaran's birthday and marks the day he turns 40. He recently took to Twitter and dropped a new poster announcing his next film titled Khalifa, for which the tagline is "Vengeance Will Be Written... In Gold". The movie is directed by Vysakh and written Jinu V Abraham. Prithviraj Sukumaran Birthday: 5 Times When the Mollywood Hunk Ruled Hearts with His Ultimate Style.
View Image Here:
Vengeance will be written in GOLD!
Announcing #KHALIFA!
Directed by #Vysakh#JinuVAbhraham #dolwinkuriakose @saregamaglobal @YoodleeFilms @saregamasouth #SahilSharma @sathyaDP #ShameerMuhammed @JxBe #shajienaduvil @poffactio pic.twitter.com/GZDhrVKw7Z
— Prithviraj Sukumaran (@PrithviOfficial) October 16, 2022
