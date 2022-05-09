Akshay Kumar and debutante Manushi Chhillar's film Prithviraj's trailer released on May 9 and it's epic. Right from the visuals, costumes, dialogues to the acting of the cast, all in all, it seems fine. And well, not just us, even netizens echo the same feeling, as they are going gaga over the magnum opus' first full peek. Here, check out how the internet is reacting to Prithviraj's trailer. The film is helmed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi. Prithviraj Trailer: Akshay Kumar Is a Fearless King in This Heroic Story Also Starring Manushi Chhillar as Princess Sanyogita (Watch Video).

This is the best scene of the trailer 🔥🔥🔥 Looks impressive will take good opening for sure. Bollywood is back with a bang. Blockbuster loading #PrithvirajTrailer pic.twitter.com/TE1rqRgAQF — Dipok Barman (@dipokbarman) May 9, 2022

Loved #PrithvirajTrailer fully... We can see scale of the movie in trailer and that statue scene will get so much cheer in theaters... In last scene #AkshayKumar sir shooting arrow at haters lol what a transformation and look boss!! Jai ho Samrat #Prithviraj ji ki😍🚩🔥 pic.twitter.com/7RP8gfW7s6 — axay patel🔥🔥 (@akki_dhoni) May 9, 2022

Trailer is literally fire 🔥 , @akshaykumar is roaring as Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan. Visuals are great one of best for an Indian movie if not best , we are going to get one of best cinematic experience on 3rd June ! GET READY FOR DHAMAKA 🔥 HAR HAR MAHADEV 🚩#PrithvirajTrailer — 𝐴𝑟𝑛𝑎𝑣 𝑆ℎ𝑢𝑘𝑙𝑎 🄻🅂🄶 (@Akshay_Brigade) May 9, 2022

Watch Trailer Below:

