Priyanka Chopra Jonas was reunited with her hubby Nick Jonas, recently in London. The couple was spotted at a restaurant and was clicked by some of their fans, Priyanka and Nick's candid shots are surely something that will give you major couple goals. The duo looked too adorable as they laugh and enjoy their meal together. Priyanka and Nick were staying apart for quite some time due to their work burdens.

Check Out the Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bombay Times (@bombaytimes)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)