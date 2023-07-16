Post their Wimbledon date, Priyanka Chopra shared a video on Instagram which saw hubby Nick Jonas trying to fix her ponytail. She captioned the clip as, "ponytails are complicated," that shows Jonas struggling to loosen her hair tied. Chopra can be seen laughing in the video while Jonas tries to free her hair. The said clip quickly went viral online, with many users finding it relatable. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Make a Stylish Entrance at Wimbledon Women's Single Finals.

Nick Jonas Fixing Priyanka Chopra's Ponytail:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)