Meera Chopra, the cousin of Priyanka Chopra and Parineeti Chopra, will marry her longtime boyfriend, Rakshit Kejriwal, on March 12, 2024. The soon-to-be-married couple's wedding invitation is out. The photos also reveal details about their pre-wedding festivities—Haldi, Mehendi, Sangeet, and a Cocktail party. Furthermore, it also reveals that their intimate wedding will be followed by a reception. Meera Chopra Blames Cousin Priyanka Chopra for Not Getting Work, Says ‘I Had to Struggle’.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ETimes (@etimes)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)