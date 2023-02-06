Recently a video of actor R Madhavan is going viral, where the actor is seen telling a joke about a man who approaches a gastroenterologist about removing his wife's appendix. The punch line of the 'joke' was that the man had multiple wives, and Madhavan gives him a name 'Abdul', while the doctor is a Hindu, 'Manu'. The joke was part of three-year-old speech the actor gave at 14th edition of the Indian Conference by Harvard Business School, whose clip was recently shared by industrialist Harsh Goenka. Akshay Kumar’s ‘The Entertainers’ Promo Leaves Twitterati Outraged After Actor Is Seen ‘Stepping on India’ (Watch Video).

Here's the Full Video:

After the video went viral, Twitter users have accused the actor of being racist and a bigot:

'Great Actor May Not Be a Great Human'

‘How Progressive or Regressive’

'Only in Bollywood'

‘Imagine Any Muslim Actor Cracking a Joke on Majority’

‘Sinister Attempt to Dehumanize’

‘Sinister Attempt to Dehumanize’

‘Such Mocking Should Be Red Alert’

 

 

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)