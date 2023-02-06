Recently a video of actor R Madhavan is going viral, where the actor is seen telling a joke about a man who approaches a gastroenterologist about removing his wife's appendix. The punch line of the 'joke' was that the man had multiple wives, and Madhavan gives him a name 'Abdul', while the doctor is a Hindu, 'Manu'. The joke was part of three-year-old speech the actor gave at 14th edition of the Indian Conference by Harvard Business School, whose clip was recently shared by industrialist Harsh Goenka. Akshay Kumar’s ‘The Entertainers’ Promo Leaves Twitterati Outraged After Actor Is Seen ‘Stepping on India’ (Watch Video).

Here's the Full Video:

After the video went viral, Twitter users have accused the actor of being racist and a bigot:

'Great Actor May Not Be a Great Human'

Didn't expect this from him. But as people say - a great actor may not be a great human. I have many non-muslim friends who remarried when their 1st marriage didn't work out. Some even remarried with a few months. So this 2nd wife story is nothing but an intolerance/hatred. :( — Rupom Razzaque (@rupom) February 5, 2023

‘How Progressive or Regressive’

Ramkrishna Dalmia had just 6 wives and 17 children! He was comparatively poorer than Birla and Tata, however, perhaps, richer than Goenkas. We must talk about each, one after the other, how progressive or regressive. — Shams Ur Rehman Alavi شمس (@indscribe) February 5, 2023

'Only in Bollywood'

Everyone is a fool except them. Only in bollywood you can stereotype minorities, makes racist jokes and can get away with it.. https://t.co/Gxh3Jy1Vb3 — Jagpreet Singh (@jag_preetsingh) February 6, 2023

‘Imagine Any Muslim Actor Cracking a Joke on Majority’

Imagine any muslim actor cracking a joke on majority what would happen is unimaginable but this guy @ActorMadhavan cracked a joke on minorities and think that he got fun . #shameless https://t.co/38LEMzcC8c — mute (@Rahmat3345) February 6, 2023

‘Sinister Attempt to Dehumanize’

This a simple joke when taken as a joke in isolation, but when seen with context of all the daily hate speeches in India, this is quite a sinister attempt to dehumanize. https://t.co/5lZ86pBZHT — Agniveer ‏‎غولرز شخ (@GulRose_views) February 5, 2023

You can’t name 10 famous Muslims who have more than 1 wife whereas many Hindus can be named like: Dharmendar Ram Vilas Paswaan Sanjay Singh (Amethi) RK Dalmia Gajanan Birla P Rajgopal Raj Babbar Udit Narayan Mahesh Bhatt Ye Abdul Jokes Ms pe ek psychological att@ck hai. https://t.co/OlrhmfigCc — زماں (@Delhiite_) February 5, 2023

‘Such Mocking Should Be Red Alert’

The society is peculiar. As a non muslim You may find this funny cause you don't listen hate speeches. Ideally a simple joke as this should not be a concern,but in a society where extreme hate speeches are daily occurence, such mocking should be red alert. https://t.co/5lZ86pBZHT — Agniveer ‏‎غولرز شخ (@GulRose_views) February 5, 2023

