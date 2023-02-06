Akshay Kumar recently posted a video on social media to promote his upcoming North American tour 'The Entertainers'. However the small teaser has created a controversy on Twitter, when people pointed out that the actor is seen 'stepping' on India (it means to show he is travelling places). The Entertainers: Akshay Kumar Collabs With Disha Patani, Mouni Roy, Nora Fatehi and Sonam Bajwa for North America Tour - Check the Dates Here (Watch Video).

Check Out the Video Below:

The Entertainers are all set to bring 100% shuddh desi entertainment to North America. Fasten your seat belts, we’re coming in March! 💥 @qatarairways pic.twitter.com/aoJaCECJce — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) February 5, 2023

Check Out the Reactions to the Video:

'Canadian Actor is Walking over Indian Map'

A Canadian actor is walking over Indian map and insulting Indians. How is this even acceptable?@akshaykumar you have to apologise to 150 crores Indians for this shameful act https://t.co/Y291d6zf6v pic.twitter.com/e7zedot8LG — Dr Nimo Yadav (@niiravmodi) February 5, 2023

'Walking Over India's Map'

All that is fine. But why are you walking over India’s map, Mr Akshay Kumar? https://t.co/W5oi85iVcj — Prashant Kumar (@scribe_prashant) February 5, 2023

'Deserve to be Prosecuted'

He is walking over the map of India. 😡 He deserve to be prosecuted for this. https://t.co/Tk2bcLeAPU — Tillu Yadav (@tillusci) February 5, 2023

'Degrading Our Country'

'Foot is on India'

Not a good advertisement to do @akshaykumar Your foot is on India. You have proved that you are a Canadian Citizen who can never love India. https://t.co/I4ks0ggebF — Capt.Naresh Singh (@nareshbareth) February 6, 2023

'Map & Land Both are Different Thing'

Hey akkians,I differ from all your perception— thoda sa Apologise karna banta h. . Map & Land both are different thing. it really feels awkward when we see someone's feet on the Map or Indian flag. I'm sure he will apologise. However it wouldn't be a big deal, if he didn't. https://t.co/L7GgnKFtvs — Rahul Dhakad (@RahulDhaked_) February 6, 2023

