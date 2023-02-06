Akshay Kumar recently posted a video on social media to promote his upcoming North American tour 'The Entertainers'. However the small teaser has created a controversy on Twitter, when people pointed out that the actor is seen 'stepping' on India (it means to show he is travelling places). The Entertainers: Akshay Kumar Collabs With Disha Patani, Mouni Roy, Nora Fatehi and Sonam Bajwa for North America Tour - Check the Dates Here (Watch Video).

Check Out the Video Below:

Check Out the Reactions to the Video:

'Canadian Actor is Walking over Indian Map'

'Walking Over India's Map'

'Deserve to be Prosecuted'

'Degrading Our Country'

'Foot is on India'

'Map & Land Both are Different Thing'

