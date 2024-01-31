Parineeti Chopra captivated audiences with her mesmerising debut live singing performance at the 2024 Mumbai festival. Recently, her husband and AAP leader Raghav Chadha made an adorable appreciation post and added that he will be rooting for her always. Taking to his Instagram account, Raghav penned a post for his wife and actress, Parineeti, as she made her debut in the singing world. Sharing three pictures of Parineeti from the music festival, he wrote about how much Parineeti loves music and even called her a Rockstar and Nightingale. Before wrapping up his post, Chadha added, "PS: Finally, the world will get to see the free concerts I get at home every day. Haha." Parineeti Chopra Makes Musical Stage Debut With Live Performance at Mumbai Festival 2024, Shares Pics On Insta!.

Raghav Chadha's IG Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raghav Chadha (@raghavchadha88)

