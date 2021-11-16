Badhaai Do is a sequel to the National Award-winning hit Badhaai Ho. Starring Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead, the film was earlier scheduled to be released in theatres during Republic Day 2022 weekend. However, the makers have shared an update on the changes in the film’s release date. Junglee Pictures, the banner under which the film is produced, have shared that Badhaai Do will release in the month of love, February 4, 2022.

Badhaai Do Gets New Release Date

The release date of Badhaai Do has been shifted to 4th February 2022, due to changing release schedules.Badhaai Do now arriving in the month of love and what could be a better way to start the month!@RajkummarRao @bhumipednekar #HarshavardhanKulkarni #AkshatGhildial @sumadhikary pic.twitter.com/MEXSuCgGpR — Junglee Pictures (@JungleePictures) November 16, 2021

