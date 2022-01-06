Rajkummar Rao was last seen in the film Hum Do Hamare Do that released on Disney+ Hotstar. The actor is all set to portray another important character in reel and that’s of industrialist Srikanth Bolla who is visually impaired. It has been confirmed that Rao would be playing this role in the upcoming biopic that’s helmed by Tushar Hiranandani, the one who had made his directorial debut with Saand Ki Aankh. The shooting of the film will commence from July 2022.

Rajkummar Rao To Portray Industrialist Srikanth Bolla

