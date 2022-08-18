It was on August 10, when Raju Srivastava was hospitalised at Delhi's AIIMS hospital following a cardiac arrest. Since then, the comedian has been in the ICU under doctor's supervision. Now, News18 have shared Srivastava's latest health update which mentions he was critical on Wednesday (August 17) night after his brain nerves were swollen, but is 'better now'. FYI, he is still on ventilator support. Raju Srivastava’s Fans Pour in Prayers and Wishes for His Speedy Recovery! (Read Posts).

Raju Srivastava Health Update:

#Exclusive | Comedian #RajuSrivastava is not critical but continues to be on ventilator supporthttps://t.co/koTuczTHO9 — News18.com (@news18dotcom) August 18, 2022

