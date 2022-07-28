Raksha Bandhan is set to be released on August 11, the same day as the Hindu festival that celebrates the bond between brothers and sisters. The makers of Akshay Kumar-starrer have released the song “Dhaagon Se Baandhaa” that showcases the actor’s love for his reel sisters. Although they might fight, they still have unconditional love for each other and this melodious track crooned by Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal beautifully highlights it. Raksha Bandhan Song Done Kar Do: New Track From Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar’s Film Will Give You Festive Vibes! (Watch Video).

Watch The Video Of Dhaagon Se Baandhaa Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)