Rakul Preet Singh tied the knot with her longtime beau, Jackky Bhagnani, on February 21. The exquisite affair took place in Goa, and several pictures and videos from their wedding day went viral on the internet. Here are more unseen pictures of the newly married actress from her special day. The pictures of Rakul as a bride have been shared by her hairstylist, Aliya Shaik, on Instagram, and they are simply adorable. Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani Radiate Love, Happiness and Dance Their Hearts Out on Their Wedding Day (Watch Video).

The Gorgeous Bride Rakul Preet Singh

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aliya shaik (@aliyashaik28)

