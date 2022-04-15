Kareena Kapoor Khan shared with fans how it was troublesome for her to get a perfect family picture at Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's wedding. Bebo took to Instagram and teased fans with a click from RAlia's wedding that see her instructing Saif Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh to pose perfectly, but all in vain. This one is quite epic! Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Mehendi: Kareena Kapoor Khan Shines in a Manish Malhotra Outfit for the Pre-Wedding Festivity (View Pics).

Check It Out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

