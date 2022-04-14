Brahmastra stars Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are finally getting hitched today (April 14). Now, families of the bride and groom have started arriving at the shaadi venue. The first comers for the D-day are RK's mom and sister, Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni as well as Soni Razdan and Shaheen Bhatt. All of them look decked up for the festivities. Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Marriage: Karisma Kapoor Flaunts Her Mehendi After Attending Star Couple’s Pre-Wedding Ceremony (View Pic).

Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Soni Razdan and Shaheen Bhatt:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

