Ahead of the trailer release of their upcoming film Animal, Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna stole the spotlight at a Mumbai event, flooding social media with delightful moments. The duo, exuding charm, posed together for the paparazzi, creating a buzz with their adorable 'finger hearts.' The crowd cheered as they individually showcased their style, with Rashmika's playful poses and sweet gestures adding to the excitement. The event offered a tantalising glimpse into the on-screen chemistry fans can anticipate in Animal. Animal Trailer: New Promo of Ranbir Kapoor–Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Film To Be Out on THIS Date!

Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna At An Event

