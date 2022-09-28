Ranbir Kapoor has turned a year older today. On the occasion of his 40th birthday, Soni Razdan has penned a sweet birthday note for her ‘adorable SIL’. Sharing a few pictures from Ranbir and Alia Bhatt’s wedding day, she wrote, “May you keep dancing your way through life and never stop.” Ranbir Kapoor Birthday: Traditional Looks by the 'Brahmastra' Actor That You Should Bookmark!

Soni Razdan’s Birthday Post For Ranbir Kapoor

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Soni Razdan (@sonirazdan)

