Ranbir Kapoor celebrates his 40th birthday today and the actor has been showered with heartfelt wishes across social media platforms. His mom, veteran actress Neetu Kapoor has penned the sweetest birthday note for her ‘Rana’ on Instagram. She mentioned in her post, “Happy birthday love you the mostestttt rana you are my Shakti Astra.” Ranbir Kapoor Birthday: 5 Times Bollywood’s ‘Rockstar’ Won Hearts With His Stellar Performances.

Neetu Kapoor’s Birthday Post For Ranbir Kapoor

View this post on Instagram A post shared by neetu Kapoor. Fightingfyt (@neetu54)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)