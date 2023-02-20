Ranbir Kapoor's Fan Breaches Security as the anonymous person jumped onto the stage to hug him at a promotional event of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. The video surfaced online and went viral as netizens praise Ranbir's calm nature on handling the situation. The Romantics: Ranbir Kapoor Gets Candid And Reveals Raj From Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge Shaped Him As Romantic Film Hero!

Check Out the Video Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bollywood Hungama🎥 (@realbollywoodhungama)

