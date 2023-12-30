Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram were seen arriving at the Mumbai airport this morning heading off for their first New Year celebrations post-marriage. Randeep kept it simple and wore a checkered shirt with grey trousers, while Lin wore a white top paired with white pants and a pastel green coloured shirt. The longtime lovers made headlines as they tied the knot on November 29 in a traditional Meitei wedding in Manipur. Their wedding pictures went viral on social media, with fans having the most adorable reactions to it. Randeep Hooda Shares Picture of a Snare Struck in a Tigress’ Stomach, Requests Help From CM Pushkar Dhami and Uttarakhand Forest Department (View Pic).

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram at the Mumbai Airport:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varinder Chawla (@varindertchawla)

