Actor Randeep Hooda shared an image of a tigress stuck with a snare in its lower stomach area. Randeep added that the visual is from the Surai forest range in Uttarakhand. He requested the concerned Uttarakhand Forest Department and Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami to look into the matter and take immediate action. Hooda, who is well known for his love of animals, shared something important that required immediate attention. Randeep Hooda Showers Birthday Love on Wife Lin Laishram, Actor Thanks Her for Bringing ‘Steadiness and Calmness’ in His Life (View Post).

Check Out the Post Shared by Hooda on X:

A tigress is moving with snare in her belly in the Surai forest range Uttrakhand. Request authorities to take immediate action to rescue and treat her🙏@ukfd_official @pushkardhami @ntca pic.twitter.com/AdtdJzu1UV — Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) December 28, 2023

