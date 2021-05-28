After Randeep Hooda’s casteist and sexiest comments on former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mayawati in an old video, the actor has been removed as the Ambassador of the Conservation of Migratory Species of Wild Animals (CMS). The United Nations treaty mentioned the actor's act as offensive in an official statement.

