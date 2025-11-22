The Bengaluru police recently cracked the INR 7.11 crore cash van robbery case. Speaking about the incident, Seemant Kumar Singh, Police Commissioner, confirmed that a police constable, a former CMS employee, and the cash van in-charge were directly involved in the robbery. According to a report in PTI, a gang posing as RBI officials had decamped with the cash in Bengaluru recently. Addressing the media, Singh said INR 5.76 crore has been recovered so far. He also said that efforts are on to trace the remaining amount. The police questioned more than 30 people during the investigation. "They are vehicle the in-charge, ex-employee of CMS Infosystems and a police constable posted in Govindapura police station," Singh said. INR 7.11 Crore Daylight Heist In Bengaluru: Karnataka Police Launch Manhunt; FIR Reveals Chilling Details.

Bengaluru Police Solve Cash Van Robbery Case

#BREAKING Bengaluru ₹7.11 crore cash-van heist cracked Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh confirmed that a police constable, a former CMS employee, and the cash van in-charge were directly involved in the robbery Three suspects have been arrested and ₹5.76 crore has… pic.twitter.com/mz3WBzpinF — Nabila Jamal (@nabilajamal_) November 22, 2025

Police Constable, 2 Others Held in INR 7 Crore Bengaluru Heist

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Official X Account of Nabila Jamal), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)