Actors Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh who are busy shooting for their upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani in Delhi were spotted chilling at a concert. Taking time off from work, the duo were seen grooving to Brown Munde song at AP Dhillon's concert in Delhi. The video of the two stars dancing to the tunes has gone viral all over the internet. Check it out.

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BOLLYWOODSEA (@bollywoodsea)

