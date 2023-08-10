Ranveer Singh shared a heartfelt note on his Instagram and called Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan "GOATs Of Indian Cinema'. The actor talks about his childhood dream and Don's legacy. He even mentioned Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's name and thanked them for putting their faith on him. Ranveer added, "And my beloved audience, as always, I promise you…that I will do my very best to entertain you...in and as...’Don’.Don 3: Ranveer Singh Replaces Shah Rukh Khan As Iconic Gangster in Farhan Akhtar's Next (Watch Video).

