Bollywood star Ranveer Singh, who recently played in the 2023 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game for Dwayne Wade's team, interacted with Hollywood stars Ben Affleck, Vin Diesel and Micheal B. Jordan of Black Panther fame. His interactions with the actors revolved around films. The Dil Dhadakane Do star also spoke to Pakistani female education activist Malala Yousafzai. Ranveer Singh Interacts With Ben Affleck at NBA All-Star Celebrity Game in Utah (View Pic).

Giving insight into Ranveer's interaction, a source said: "Being a movie star, Ranveer's conversation with actors present at the game were about films. With Ben Affleck it was about the trailer of his upcoming film 'Air' and VFXA in general, with Vin Diesel he spoke about mounting action franchise films." "Micheal B. Jordan and Ranveer discussed their larger than life action hero characters," the source added. NBA All Star Game 2023: Basketball Player Giannis Antetokounmpo Is Glad Ranveer Singh Played for His Team.

Michael B. Jordan also followed Ranveer on Instagram and commented 'Smooooth!!' on his NBA picture. The source further mentioned: "Ranveer and Malala discussed Malala's love for Hindi cinema, she mentioned how she admires the chemistry of Ranveer and Deepika. While Dwyane Wade appreciated Ranveer's positive personality. Lastly, LeBron James, Ranveer's Hero - thanked the latter for supporting him every year."

