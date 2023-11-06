Rashmika Mandanna expressed her gratitude to her Goodbye co-star, Amitabh Bachchan, for 'standing up' for her in the ongoing viral deepfake video. Her message of thanks came hours after her initial statement expressing concern about the video. Rashmika retweeted Amitabh's tweet, which called for 'legal action,' and wrote, 'Thank you for standing up for me, sir. I feel safe in a country with leaders like you.' Big B was the first to react after a fact-checker posted the deepfake clip alongside the original video of British-Indian social media personality Zara Patel, demanding an urgent need for a legal and regulatory framework to address deepfakes in India. In response to the post, Amitabh stated, 'Yes, this is a strong case for legal action.' Rashmika Mandanna Issues Statement After Her AI Deepfake Video Goes Viral; ‘Animal’ Actor Calls It 'Identity Theft' and Says She Felt 'Hurt’ and 'Scared'.

Check Out Rasmika Mandanna's Post on X:

Thankyou for standing up for me sir, I feel safe in a country with leaders like you. https://t.co/rD9umXhKEn — Rashmika Mandanna (@iamRashmika) November 6, 2023

