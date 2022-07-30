Veteran actor and husband of TV actress Ketki Dave, Rasik Dave unfortunately passed away on July 29 at the age of 65, due to kidney failure. Ashoke Pandit took to Twitter to offer his condolences and kind words.

View Tweet Here:

Sad to know about the demise of a dear friend Rasik Dave who was a versatile actor on stage , tv and films due to kidney failure. Heartfelt condolences to his wife Ketaki Dave and his entire family . Will always be remembered . ॐ शान्ति ! 🙏 pic.twitter.com/tORLPIUKA4 — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) July 29, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)