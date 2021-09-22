Richa Chadha took to Twitter to blast a Delhi restaurant that did not allow a woman in because she was wearing a saree. She tweeted saying that their policy was stupid.

Take A Look At Her Post Below:

This snobbery- denouncing our traditional clothes, looking down upon our own languages is the residue of post-colonisation trauma. It also creates a fertile breeding ground for fascism that exploits this very trauma. The Sari is smart, your policy isn’t! #SariNotSorry #Aquila https://t.co/4nNli9nYXU pic.twitter.com/klRNK9rgAW — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) September 22, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)