Model-actress Poonam Pandey passed away this morning at the age of 32 after battling cervical cancer, her official Instagram account announced. The post remembered her with warmth, stating, "every interaction she had was filled with love and kindness." Now, hours after the Lock Upp star's demise, her bodyguard, Amin Khan, expressed shock and disbelief upon hearing the news. "I don't believe this, and I am trying to reach her sister, who is not replying to me. She always looked fit and fine," he told ETimes. Poonam Pandey Dies of Cervical Cancer: Rahul Vaidya Questions if Actress' Death News Is for Real.

Poonam Pandey's Bodyguard Reacts to Her Death:

