Rocket Gang is the upcoming film starring Aditya Seal and Nikita Dutta in the lead. The trailer drops glimpse of the horror-comedy along with dose of some ‘Bhoot Dance’. Directed by Bosco Lesli Martis, the film is all set to be released in theatres on November 11. Rocket Gang: Bosco Leslie Martis’ Directorial To Debut in Theatres on November 11.

Watch The Trailer Of Rocket Gang Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)