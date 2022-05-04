India will be the official 'Country of Honour' at the upcoming Cannes 2022 which will take place from May 17 to May 25. As R Madhavan's directorial Rocketry – The Nambi Effect will have its world premiere at the Cannes Film Market in Paris. Hurray! Rocketry: The Nambi Effect – ISRO Rocket Scientist Nambi Narayanan Reveals the Reason Why He Chose R Madhavan for His Story.

Check It Out:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)