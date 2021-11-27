Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, the crackling jodi of Bollywood, would be teaming up again for Karan Johar’s upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. This movie marks the return of KJo to direction after five years and the lead pair’s second project together after Gully Boy. The team is currently working on its second schedule in Delhi and a few pictures from the sets of the film have surfaced online. The shooting is reportedly happening at the Qutub Minar. In these pictures, Ranveer and Alia can be seen having some discussion with Karan.

Ranveer Singh And Alia Bhatt With Karan Johar

