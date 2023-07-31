Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is minting solid figures at the box office. It has been three days since the release of Karan Johar’s directorial and the current figures prove that it will hit Rs 50 crore mark soon. The total of collections of Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt’s family entertainer stands at Rs 45.90 crore in India. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Review: Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt’s Performances in Karan Johar’s Family Entertainer Impress Critics!

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Collections

IT’S ROCKING… #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani puts up a solid show of strength on Day 3 [Sun]… The phenomenal jump on Sat and Sun has given its theatrical journey the much-required boost… Fri 11.10 cr, Sat 16.05 cr, Sun 18.75 cr. Total: ₹ 45.90 cr. #India biz. The performance at… pic.twitter.com/ugXwsV9isq — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 31, 2023

