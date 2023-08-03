The family entertainer Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani continues to rule at the domestic box office. The film starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt has grossed Rs 67.12 crore in India and that too within six days of its theatrical release. The flick which also features veteran actors Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi has garnered positive reviews from critics and audiences. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Movie Review: Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh Are Fabulous in Karan Johar's Well-Intentioned But Flawed, Preachy Romantic Entertainer (LatestLY Exclusive).

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Box Office Update:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taran Adarsh (@taranadarsh)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)