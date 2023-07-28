As per early estimates, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in lead roles will be earning in double digits at the box office. Reportedly, the family entertainer is said to collect in the range of Rs 10 to 11 crore on its opening day at the ticket window. If the report is true then despite its decent start, RRKPK is expected to do well over the weekend. Let's wait and watch! Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: From Ananya Panday to Arjun Bijlani, All Cameos in Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt's Film, Explained! (SPOILER ALERT).

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani BO Day 1:

#RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani headed for a opening day in the range of Rs 10.00 to 11. 00 crore with three national chains contributing approx. 65% to the total business. Read detailed report. #KaranJohar #RanveerSingh #AliaBhatt https://t.co/A6X7WibjPN — Himesh (@HimeshMankad) July 28, 2023

Watch RRKPK Trailer:

