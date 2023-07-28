Karan Johar returns to the marquee with his seventh directorial, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, that has his current fave actress Alia Bhatt, and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles. The film also has Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in important roles, along with Tota Roy Chowdhury, Aamir Bashir, Kshitee Jog and Churni Ganguly in supporting parts. However, since it is a Karan Johar, there are also some surprise cameos in the film, which are not exactly central to the plot but add to the glam quotient. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Movie Review: Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh Are Fabulous in Karan Johar's Well-Intentioned But Flawed, Preachy Romantic Entertainer.

Okay, let's get something straight here. There is no Shah Rukh Khan here, although there are a couple of mention of the superstar. There is no Kajol or Rani Mukerji, the director's usual collaborators. The cameos in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani are of a mixed kind - some are of the Gen Next breed of stars, and some come from the telly world. There is also one cameo that has a meta tag attached to it.

So if you do not care for SPOILERS, here are all the cameos in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani:

Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday and Sara Ali Khan

In the introductory song for Ranveer Singh's character Rocky with a party setting, there are four starry cameos in here. Ananya Panday's cameo was already leaked in the trailer, with eagle-eyed fans spotting her blink-n-miss appearance in there.

Ananya Panday dancing with Ranveer Singh in a Still from the Trailer!

In the song, Ananya, along with Sara and Jahnvi get to dance with Ranveer - separately, of course. The blink-n-miss appearance actually comes from Varun Dhawan!

Arjun Bijlani, Sriti Jha, Bharti Singh, Arjit Taneja and Haarsh Limbachiyaa

These popular television actors appear in a controversial fake television for sweets, that gets a gender twist later on. A clip of this ad is already going viral.

View Arjun's Insta Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arjun Bijlani 🧿 (@arjunbijlani)

Sheeba Akashdeep Sabir

Actress Sheeba is currently doing the rounds on our daily television with Naagin, but she used to be a popular movie actress in the '90s. In Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, she appears in the scene right after Ranveer's intro song, where her character mistakenly becomes the object of admiration for Rocky's amnesiac grandfather, played by Dharmendra. Shabana Azmi and Dharmendra's Kissing Scene in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Surprises Fans, Here's How They Reacted!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sheeba Akashdeep Sabir (@simplysheeba)

Sheeba's casting in the film also has a meta twist to it. Later in the film, the popular '90s Baba Sehgal song "Aaja Meri Gaadi Mein Baith Jaa" is played in a couple of scenes. This song is from the 1998 film Miss 420, in which Baba Sehgal was the male lead, while Sheeba was the female lead, playing the titular character.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 28, 2023 08:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).