The makers of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani dropped full film version of "Kudmayi" song today (August 3) and it's beautiful. Starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, the soothing track has been sung by Shahid Mallya. Right from the BGM, grand visuals to the lead pairs ah-mazing chemistry, the melody can be termed as the ultimate wedding song of 2023. Not to miss, how supremely well are Ranveer-Alia dressed in "Kudmayi". RRKPK is helmed by Karan Johar. Bajrangi Bhaijaan's Harshaali Malhotra Grooves to Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt's 'What Jhumka' From RRKPK, Video Goes Viral – WATCH.

Watch RRKPK Song "Kudmayi":

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)