Rozlyn Khan has been diagnosed with cancer. The Savita Bhabhi fame actress-model took to Instagram on November 10 and informed everyone that she will be undergoing chemotherapy for the next seven months. "God gives toughest battles to his strongest soldiers," a part of her long post reads.

Rozlyn Khan Diagnosed With Cancer:

