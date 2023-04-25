Rumoured lovebirds Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia were spotted last night post a dinner date in the city. The duo were seen waving at paps from their car. To note, Vijay-Tamannaah's relationship news made headlines after their kissing video went viral on social media. FYI, the couple have remained tight-lipped about their affair so far. Tamannah Bhatia and Vijay Varma Spark Dating Rumours After Video of Them Hugging in Goa Goes Viral! - WATCH.

Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia on Date:

