Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar have fans around the world and the latest video of them that has gone viral on the internet is a treat for their fans. The Bollywood hunks were clicked together at a grand wedding event in Delhi. The video gives glimpses of their vibrant dance performances. Salman looked dapper in an all-black formal outfit, whereas Akshay looked dashing in a traditional ensemble. Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar Shake a Leg on Selfiee Song ‘Main Khiladi’ and It's a Treat to Their Fans (Watch Video).

Salman Khan & Akshay Kumar

