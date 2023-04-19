Speculations are rife that Salman Khan and Karan Johar are all set to team up for a big-budget film. The actor and director duo who had last teamed up for Kuch Kuch Hota Hai are reportedly set to collaborate once again, reports Bollywood Hungama. The source was quoted as saying, “Karan Johar is in talks with Salman Khan for a big-budget film. It’s in the nascent stage right now and all details about the script, director etc have been kept under wraps. Nevertheless, it’ll be interesting to see both coming together for a film after 25 years.” However, there has been no official announcement made on such a collaboration. Karan Johar Denies Reports of Dharma Productions Making Dhadak 2 With Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri.

Salman Khan & Karan Johar’s Eid 2024 Project

